Myrtle Beach asking residents to return sandbags

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Many took advantage of the sandbags offered by the City of Myrtle Beach, now the city is asking residents to return unused bags.

According to the City of Myrtle Beach, residents can drop off unused sandbags next to the City Services Building on North Oak Street, where the sandbagging operation was.

So if you are wondering what to do with those sandbags, return them to the city, so they don’t take up space.

