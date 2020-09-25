Myrtle Beach bar loses alcohol license for ‘hindering’ inspection, officials say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A bar in Myrtle Beach has lost its alcohol license ahead of the fall bike rally, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

The Rum Bar, also known as Barnacle Bill’s Rum and Raw Bar, had its license revoked for hindering a SLED inspection, the SCDOR reported. The order of revocation was sent out Thursday since The Rum Bar didn’t request a contested case hearing within 30 days.

The Rum Bar’s revocation of its alcohol permit and license prevents the business, or principals involved with the business, from obtaining a beer and wine permit for two years and a liquor license for five years, according to SCDOR.

The bar posted on its Facebook page that they are closed for repairs for the next few days.

Here is the statement from the bar from Wednesday:

Hey guys sorry for the inconvenience, Barnacle Bills will be temporarily closed for repairs for the next few days. Will notify you when we reopen. THANKS YOU SO MUCH FOR EVERY ONES SUPPORT!!!! I’m sorry, let me be clear. The repairs were talking about is the over abuse of power by SLED W O announcing who they were came in while we were closed and charged us for not letting them in when we just threw out 10 wanna be gangsters for fighting and closed! Thought it was them trying to get back in. So we didn’t answer! That being said thanks local media for helping destroy another local business over this [expletive deleted] PLANDEMIC! Barnacle Bill’s Rum and Raw Bar

WBTW reached out to the bar for comment and have not yet heard back.

