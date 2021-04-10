Myrtle Beach bar tried to clean crime scene after shooting that turned deadly, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – A man who was shot at Donny’s Saloon in Myrtle beach has died from his injures, according to the coroner, and four people have been charged with obstructing justice.

Jas’sier Wilson, 26, of Surfside Beach, died April 2 at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center of injuries related to the shooting. He was shot on March 25 at the saloon on 3rd Ave. S. at about 10:55 p.m., according to police.

Four people are in custody in connection with the shooting. Brian Rommel Foushee, 36, of Atlantic Beach, Isabella Rena Gaghum, 24, of Myrtle Beach, Danny Kevin Gunter, 37, of Myrtle Beach, Dominique Nichole Nance, 24, of Myrtle Beach, are charged with obstruction of justice.

Police say after Jas’sier Wilson was shot, he was taken to the hospital by a friend for treatment. He died several days later.

Police say staff members at Donny’s Saloon did not call law enforcement or seek treatment for the victim and attempted to clean up the crime scene, including mopping up the floor and removing shell casings “to attempt to impede the law enforcement investigation.”

Additional persons will face charges in connection with the murder and for obstructing the officer’s investigation, police said.

Myrtle Beach Police are continuing the investigation.