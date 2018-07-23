Myrtle Beach business reopens after passenger's double amputation near Jet Ski

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. WBTW file photo

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) - A Myrtle Beach watersports business was temporarily shut down after a passenger suffered a double amputation and another suffered a broken hip.

According to documents from the U.S. Coast Guard, dated July 13, Ocean Watersports, located at 404 3rd Avenue South in Myrtle Beach, was ordered to "immediately cease commercial vessel operations (as uninspected passenger vessels) carrying any passengers" until they could provide the Coast Guard with the following:

"Acceptable proof that suitable safety orientation is provided" in accordance with federal laws including "specific procedures outlining passenger transfer operations."

"Acceptable proof that the operator(s), for your uninspected passenger vessels under his or her direction and control, holds a valid U.S. Coast Guard Merchant Mariner Credential (also known as a 'Coast Guard Captain's License')."

"Acceptable proof that a chemical drug testing program" as required by law "has been implemented for all individuals in a safety-sensitive position. This must include proof of negative pre-employment drug testing and proof of enrollment in a random drug testing program."

According to the documents, on June 19, the Coast Guard office in Charleston, South Carolina was notified of a "serious marine incident (SMI) resulting in the double-leg amputation of a passenger while conducting an underway transfer" from an uninspected parasailing boat to an inflatable raft that was towed by a Jet Ski.

The documents also say on July 6, the office was notified of another incident resulting in a hip fracture of a passenger during a similar transfer on another boat.

Four of the business' vessels are mentioned in the documents. These vessels are named "Justice," "Liberty," "Freedom Flyer," and "Eagle Eye."

According to Luke Clayton, with the USCG, these orders were lifted on Tuesday and the company is allowed to operate.