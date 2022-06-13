MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police are on the scene of a search for a missing swimmer Monday afternoon, according to Myrtle Beach police.

Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers are in the area of Ocean Boulevard and 7th Avenue North with Ocean Rescue and lifeguards, according to Master Cpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department is using drones and jet skis to search.

A double red flag is in effect due to ocean conditions and people should not enter the water, the department said.

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Fire Department

No other information was immediately available.