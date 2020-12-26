Myrtle Beach man charged after girl sexually assaulted, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police booked a 38-year-old man into jail on Wednesday after they said he sexually assaulted a girl on three occasions. 

Richard John Fleisch, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested for three charges of criminal sexual conduct with a minor. 

Police opened a case in February after a girl told them that she was raped and sexually assaulted by Fleisch on multiple occasions, according to arrest warrants. 

He remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, as of Christmas morning.

No bail had been set.

