Myrtle Beach man dies after boat crashes into floating dock; boat driver charged with BUI

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a boating incident Sunday night on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

According to Tony Casey with Horry County Fire Rescue, crews responded to Watergate Drive in Myrtle Beach at 8:23 p.m. Sunday.

Four people were taken to the hospital after the boat hit the ramp section of a floating deck.

Corey Parag, 28, from Myrtle Beach, died because of injuries he received in the crash, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Patty Bellamy.

There were five people on the boat at the time, according to David Lucas with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources. The operator is 28-years-old, and another person is 18. The ages of the other passengers were not disclosed.

The operator was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to Lucas, and will be charged with boating under the influence. Their identity has not been released.

Law enforcement and the Department of Natural Resources are investigating the incident.