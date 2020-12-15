MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Seven women and one man were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

The suspects were arrested via an internet-based solicitation service, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The operation, conducted but the department’s street crimes unit, happened Thursday night around the 900 block of Harrelson Boulevard near Seaboard Street.

Police said “take downs” were conducted on all the suspects who were arrested and then they were taken to the Myrtle Beach jail.

Those arrested and charged with prostitution and curfew/loitering include Amanda Nails, 35, Angela Dewitt, 38, Lauren Bishop, 43, Rudy Tumer, 34, Stephanie Walker, 39, Christine Giurco, 38, Brandie Mertens, 22, and Jamie Hassett, 49.