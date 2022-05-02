MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The SkyWheel has reopened following an overnight fire late last week, according to an announcement on Monday.

The attraction temporarily closed after the fire, which damaged part of the loading deck and a nearby gondola. Crew members and passengers were not on site at the time.

“Thank you to our entire SkyWheel crew for working tirelessly over the past few days to clean up and get us back to take you soaring,” the announcement from the attraction reads.

The SkyWheel passed its safety inspections on Monday morning. The gondola that was damaged has been removed, and a part of the loading deck has been blocked off.