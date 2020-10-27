MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Those who love a good stroll around the lake, get ready; a new walking path is coming to Myrtle Beach.
The new walking path will go around Thunderbolt Park Lake along Farrow Parkway in Myrtle Beach. Construction is currently underway and stakes are marked out around the lake to outline where the path will go.
In the picture below, yellow line shows the new trail that’s under construction.
Traffic on Farrow Parkway will not be affected while construction is underway, according to Myrtle Beach City Government.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- 98 arrested, three missing children found in month-long ‘Operation Double Impact’
- Full moon will shine on Halloween for first time since 1944
- 2021 income tax brackets released: Where do you stand?
- Fayetteville police looking for suspects who shot into day care in September
- Myrtle Beach starts construction on new walking path around Thunderbolt Park Lake
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now