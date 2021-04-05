Myrtle Beach woman accused of trying to kill 3 youths in shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police made another arrest Friday in connection with a January shooting, and the suspect is accused of trying to kill three juveniles, according to police.

Zoe Kefalas, 19, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder. She was released from jail on a $30,000 bond the same day she was arrested, according to booking records.

Kefalas and a co-defendant are accused of attempting to kill three juveniles on Ashwood Lane Jan. 29 by blocking the victims in the roadway with a vehicle and shooting at their vehicle, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW.

William Kirkman was previously arrested in connection with the shooting.

According to the warrant, one of the victims owed Kefalas money.