Mystery deepens after prominent SC lawyer shot in head months following killing of his wife, son

VARNVILLE, S.C. (WCBD/AP) – Officials with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released new information on the shooting of Alex Murdaugh that occurred Saturday.

Murdaugh is a lawyer from a prominent South Carolina legal family who found his wife and son shot to death at their home three months ago.

SLED reports that the Hampton County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from Alex Murdaugh who said that he had been shot on Old Salkehatchie Road near Varnville.

There were several evidence markers, which typically indicate shell casings, in the road.

According to a family attorney and Alex Murdaugh’s brother, Randy, Alex was changing a tire on the side of the road when a car pulled up and fired. They say Alex called 911 himself.

The scene was secured by the Hampton County Sheriff and Murdaugh was airlifted to Memorial Health University Medical Center by EMS in Savannah, Georgia, where he was treated for a superficial gunshot wound to the head, SLED said.

Around 2:41 p.m.., SLED was dispatched to the scene along with Lowcountry regional agents arriving at the scene at 3:40 p.m.

Working overnight into Sunday morning, agents collected evidence, processed the crime scene, interviewed witnesses, and continued following up on leads.

Murdaugh was driving a black Mercedes-Benz SUV just before he was shot, and the SUV was submitted into evidence for law enforcement to process.

No arrests have been made at this time, and SLED continues to lead the investigation.

“The Murdaugh family has suffered through more than any one family can ever imagine,” said a statement released by Murdaugh relatives Saturday evening. “We expect Alex to recover and ask for your privacy while he recovers.”

Murdaugh, 53, found his wife and son shot to death at their Colleton County home on June 7. No arrests have been made, and state police have released little information, even going to court to fight public records requests.

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and her 22-year-old son Paul were both shot several times and found outside the house near dog kennels, authorities said.

Alex Murdaugh said on a 911 call he had just returned home and in a later TV interview said he was out checking on his terminally ill father when his wife and son were killed.

The Murdaughs are one of South Carolina’s most prominent legal families. Alex Murdaugh was a volunteer prosecutor in the same office where his father, grandfather and great-grandfather spent more than 80 years combined as the area’s top prosecutors. Other members of the family are prominent civil attorneys.

When Paul Murdaugh was killed, he was awaiting trial for boating under the influence causing death in a February 2019 crash that killed19-year-old Mallory Beach.

State police have since started looking into the investigation into that crash to see if anyone tried to keep police from charging Paul Murdaugh.

After the Murdaughs deaths, state police also reopened an investigation into a 2015 hit-and-run death of a 19-year-old man in Hampton County. The victim’s mother said she thought Paul Murdaugh could have been involved.

Authorities haven’t released any information about why those cases we reopened.