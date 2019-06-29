NC man sexually assaulted teen swimming in ocean near Myrtle Beach, officials say

Derby C. Sykes in a photo from North Myrtle Beach officials.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW/WNCN) – Detectives with the North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety made an arrest Friday afternoon in connection with a sexual assault earlier this week.

Deputies charged 32-year-old Derby Sykes of Bladenboro, North Carolina with third-degree criminal sexual misconduct, according to a news release sent out Saturday morning.

The incident happened late Tuesday night, when Sykes assaulted a 16-year-old girl who was swimming on a beach near 4th Avenue North, police said.

“Sykes allegedly grabbed the victim and sexually assaulted her before fleeing south along the beach,” the news release said.

Detectives were able to track Sykes down by using surveillance footage from a nearby business, police said.

“The victim positively identified Sykes as the suspect,” police added.

Sykes is currently being held without bond.

