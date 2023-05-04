MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect in an Ocean Boulevard shooting that was recorded and went viral on social media has been released from a North Carolina jail, according to online booking records.

Edward Arnell Williams, Jr., was released from the Mecklenburg County Jail at 3:31 a.m. Thursday morning, according to the records.

Williams was released on a $50,000 secured bond for his extradition charge, which was set Wednesday at a hearing, according to a spokesperson for the Mecklenburg County Clerk of Superior Court.

Williams’ next court date is set for May 17, according to the spokesperson.

Williams was taken into custody April 20 and was initially denied bond, according to police.

Editor’s note: Video below from previous coverage.

Video of the incident appears to show an argument between people in two vehicles. A person gets out of an SUV with a gun and puts the gun in the window of a truck while a woman stands in front of the truck.

While the gun is in the window of the truck, a gunshot can be heard going off as the truck drives away. It’s unclear what happened in the moments before the video.

