The witness explained to deputies that the suspect(s) stole approximately $1700 in cash.

CLOVER, S.C. (WJZY) – Deputies are asking for help locating the suspects that left a York County Taco Bell in shambles with more than $1,500 stolen last week.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Taco Bell on the 300 block of Velsa Lane off Charlotte Highway.

Deputies responded to the building after a caller stated the drive-through window had been “smashed into” and the “safe had been broken into.”

The witness explained to deputies that the suspects stole about $1,700 in cash.

This is an active case and is open for investigation.

There was no word if anyone was injured in the incident.