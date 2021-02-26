Neighbor recounts final moments of Virginia teen’s life after apartment double shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are still searching for who is responsible for shooting and killing a teenage boy and hurting another Wednesday at the Belmont Hills Apartments.

Neighbor Tyra Cooper stayed with the unidentified teen during the final moments of his life.

“I talked him through it. I said, ‘If you can hear me, just move your hands,” and he was just moving his hands and I said, ‘I’m not going to leave. I promise you, I’m going to stay and that I wasn’t going to leave until the police got here’,” Cooper told 8News Thursday, fighting through tears.

After hearing gunshots near Chippendale Drive, Cooper came outside of her home to see the boy fighting for his life in the middle of the street. “But when I asked him if he was OK the third time, he just looked at me and he just left,” she explained.

The double shooting all unfolded around 5:30 p.m., according to police.

Cooper and Samone Langley, who both live at the Belmont Hills Apartments community, said children were outside playing when the gunshots rang out.

“My first instinct was to make sure every child out here was OK because they had just gotten out of school, it was nice out,” Cooper said.

The unidentified teen was killed and another boy in his late teens was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Langley started a memorial on Chippendale Drive where the teen lost his life. The two neighbors did not know the victim personally but had seen him around the community.

“From the sound of it, he was an awesome young man, he was in sports,” Langley said. “I just feel like he was at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Cooper told 8News Chesterfield Police often patrol their community, but no officers were in sight Wednesday before the shooting. “As much as they are out here, I just would’ve thought that somebody was out here,” she said.

As police search for who is responsible for the double shooting, a heartbreaking memory replays in her mind.

“I feel bad because I feel like there was something I should’ve been able to do to help him, but there wasn’t,” said Cooper.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251. You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.