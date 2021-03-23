Neighbor shot dog 7 times because it was barking, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — What this sweet pup named Ace had to go through is the stuff of nightmares.

The pup was tied up, terrified and alone as multiple bullets came at him, ravaging his body. One went through his nose and another went through his paw, crushing his bones so badly veterinarians say they may have to amputate his leg.

Hillsborough deputies said the dog suffered seven gunshot wounds after being shot by a felon who lived next door. According to detectives, the man has a lengthy criminal record, which now includes allegations of animal abuse.

Detectives say the man got angry when Ace was barking and crying, just wanting someone to notice him and play, and shot the dog multiple times.

Ace is gentle and is getting lots of TLC from the veterinarian staff at Pet Resource Center. They describe Ace as a good boy who was sweet and calm as they treated his painful wounds and rushed him in for emergency surgery.

The culprit is still at large.

As for Ace, he is doing well and recovering and will most likely be available for adoption in roughly six weeks.

His tail is wagging, and his kind spirit is making all the veterinarians pleased with his progress, happy that their little survivor is acing his treatment