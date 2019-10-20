Nestor brings rain, tornado warnings to Georgia

MIAMI (AP) – Former Tropical Storm Nestor has spread heavy rains over a large part of Georgia and triggered warnings for two potential twisters in the state.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings Saturday evening for southern Georgia. Radar indicated possible tornados in areas around Rhine, Georgia and Vienna, Georgia.

But there was no immediate confirmation of any tornadoes and no injuries or damages were reported.

Elsewhere, news outlets reported downed trees and power lines in metro Atlanta as heavy rains spread across Georgia. Photographs showed downed trees blocking some roadways in that major city.

Nestor made landfall earlier Saturday on Florida’s northern Gulf Coast as a post-tropical cyclone after losing its tropical storm status. Remnants of the storm were forecast to head overnight across the Carolinas, raising the threat of severe thunderstorms over a wide swath of the coast during the night.

The National Hurricane Center said Nestor’s maximum sustained winds had decreased to about 40 mph as it reached the Florida-Georgia border Saturday afternoon. Its tropical-storm-force winds extended outward to 240 miles.

The storm is expected to drop 1 to 3 inches of rain in spots as it moves through Georgia and into the Carolinas on Sunday before exiting into the Atlantic Ocean.

