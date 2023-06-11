CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – The Netflix series “Outer Banks” is looking for extras to be featured in season four, which starts filming on Monday.
Another filming session of the hit show “Outer Banks” is underway in the Charleston area.
The “Outer Banks” series — although set at the North Carolina islands with a shortened nickname of OBX — typically films in South Carolina.
The series, which focuses on two groups of teenagers hunting for lost treasure, plans to shoot later this season at Fort Fisher and at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, according to Port City Daily.
Kimmie Stewart Casting currently is seeking extras in South Carolina for the series set on fictional Kildare Island with pay at $88 per hour. While Kill Devil Hills and Dare County exist — there is no real Kildare Island.
Raeford native Jonas Pate, the creator of the show, said North Carolina filming of “Outer Banks” in New Hanover County should happen in July, Port City Daily reported.
Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting is looking for extras in the following roles:
Monday June 12
- Pougue Adult
- “Salty”, “Rough around the edges” character types.
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up
Tuesday June 13
- Heyward Family Adult
- Black American, all genders, ages 21 & up
- Heyward Family Child
- Black American, all genders, ages 8 – 17
- MUST HAVE AN ADULT THAT CAN WORK WITH YOU IN THE SCENE. SUBMIT CHILD & ADULT IN THE SAME EMAIL
- Family Friend
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 8 to 17 or 21 & up
Wednesday June 14
- Auction Attendee
- All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up
Extras must check the costume blog for directions on what outfit options to bring.
To be considered, submit the following to stewartcastingbg@gmail.com
- Name
- Age
- Height/weight
- Shirt size
- Pant size
- Shoe size
- Any visible tattoos/piercings
- Two current photos
- City and state of residence
- Phone number
- Color, make, and model of vehicle you will be driving to set
- Subject line of your email should be role you’re submitting for
- Confirm you are available in Charleston on the required dates
The pay rate is guaranteed $88 with overtime after eight hours.