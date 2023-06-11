CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD/WNCN) – The Netflix series “Outer Banks” is looking for extras to be featured in season four, which starts filming on Monday.

Another filming session of the hit show “Outer Banks” is underway in the Charleston area.

The “Outer Banks” series — although set at the North Carolina islands with a shortened nickname of OBX — typically films in South Carolina.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: Caroline Arapoglou, Shannon Burke, Julia Antonelli, Rudy Pankow, Austin North, Drew Starkey, Jonas Pate, Chase Stokes, Deion Smith, Charles Esten, Josh Pate, Madelyn Cline, Carlacia Grant, Jonathan Daviss and Madison Bailey attend the Netflix Premiere of Outer Banks Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

The series, which focuses on two groups of teenagers hunting for lost treasure, plans to shoot later this season at Fort Fisher and at Crystal Pier in Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina, according to Port City Daily.

Kimmie Stewart Casting currently is seeking extras in South Carolina for the series set on fictional Kildare Island with pay at $88 per hour. While Kill Devil Hills and Dare County exist — there is no real Kildare Island.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 16: (L-R) Madelyn Cline and Carlacia Grant attend the Netflix Premiere of Outer Banks Season 3 at Regency Village Theatre on February 16, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix)

Raeford native Jonas Pate, the creator of the show, said North Carolina filming of “Outer Banks” in New Hanover County should happen in July, Port City Daily reported.

Casting agency Kimmie Stewart Casting is looking for extras in the following roles:

Monday June 12

Pougue Adult “Salty”, “Rough around the edges” character types. All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up



Tuesday June 13

Heyward Family Adult Black American, all genders, ages 21 & up

Heyward Family Child Black American, all genders, ages 8 – 17 MUST HAVE AN ADULT THAT CAN WORK WITH YOU IN THE SCENE. SUBMIT CHILD & ADULT IN THE SAME EMAIL

Family Friend All genders, all ethnicities, ages 8 to 17 or 21 & up



Wednesday June 14

Auction Attendee All genders, all ethnicities, ages 30 & up



Extras must check the costume blog for directions on what outfit options to bring.

To be considered, submit the following to stewartcastingbg@gmail.com

Name

Age

Height/weight

Shirt size

Pant size

Shoe size

Any visible tattoos/piercings

Two current photos

City and state of residence

Phone number

Color, make, and model of vehicle you will be driving to set

Subject line of your email should be role you’re submitting for

Confirm you are available in Charleston on the required dates

The pay rate is guaranteed $88 with overtime after eight hours.