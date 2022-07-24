BRISTOL, Va. (AP) — Bettors at Virginia’s first full-fledged casino preferred slots to table games in its first week of operation.

Those who played were slightly more likely to win their money back at the one-armed bandits as well.

The Bristol Casino took in more than $37.5 million in wagers through July 14. It paid out more than $33.7 in winnings.

The casino — just about 20 miles from the North Carolina line — opened to the public July 8.

The Bristol Herald-Courier reports that the action at the casino generated more than $673,000 in taxes for Virginia.

More than 90 percent of the revenue came from the casino’s nearly 900 slot machines.

Customers won back just over 90 percent of what they wagered on slots machines and nearly 87 percent of what they wagered at table games.

The casino is the first to open in Virginia after a 2020 law that allows the building of casinos in five cities — if voters approve the plans in their city.

Developers plan to open a $400 million resort and Hard Rock casino in 2024, employing 1,200 people. The temporary location has 600 employees, according to the Associated Press.

WJHL-TV contributed to this report