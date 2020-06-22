Newspaper investigates after running full-page ad claiming nuclear attack by Islam on Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Management of The Tennessean is investigating after a full-page ad ran in the Sunday print edition of the newspaper that claimed that Nashville will be destroyed in a nuclear attack by Islam in July.

The newspaper reports that the ad was pulled from future editions on Sunday morning and said that it violates the newspaper’s advertising policy regarding hate speech.

The ad featured an image of President Donald Trump and Pope Francis and claimed that “Islam is going to detonate a nuclear device” on July 18, 2020 and talks of a prophecy interconnecting current events with biblical stories. It claims that Donald Trump “is the final president” of the United States and talks of the country’s division with comparisons to an end-of-world scenario and a conflict between religions and countries.

The ad also speaks of a prophetess’ writings which claim that Nashville will be “destroyed by a ball of fire.”

Vice President and Editor of The Tennessean Michael A. Anastasi called the ad “horrific” and “wrong” and said that the news and sales departments work independently from one another.

“Clearly there was a breakdown in the normal processes, which call for careful scrutiny of our advertising content,” said Anastasi in a statement published on The Tennessean’s website.

Anastasi said the ad “should have never been published” and is “inconsistent with everything The Tennessean as an institution stands and has stood for.”