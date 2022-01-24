NFL’s Carlos Dunlap’s father killed in auto-pedestrian collision in SC

CINCINNATI, OH – DECEMBER 29: Carlos Dunlap #96 of the Cincinnati Bengals celebrates during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at Paul Brown Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WNCN) – Long-time Cincinnati Bengals defensive end is making headlines for all the wrong reasons after his father has been identified as the man killed after he was struck by a car Saturday night in South Carolina.

North Charleston police responded to the 2800 block of Ashley Phosphate Drive at approximately 10:40 p.m. Saturday to find Carlos Dunlap Sr. suffering from multiple injuries after he and a car were involved in a collision.

Dunlap Sr., a South Carolina bail bondsman, was then transported to a local hospital for treatment but did not survive his injuries.

The following statement was released by David Aylor Law Offices on behalf of the family:

“The family is asking for privacy at this time. This is a devastating and shocking time for not only family and friends, but the community as a whole.”

The accident remains under investigation and no charges have been filed at this time. The driver of the involved vehicle was located at the scene.

Dunlap Jr. spent 11 years with the Bengals before playing the last two with the Seattle Seahawks. He has played in 180 career games (123 starts), and in his career has two interceptions, two defensive touchdowns, 21 forced fumbles, 69 passes defensed, 96 sacks, 255 quarterback hits and 539 tackles (359 solo).

WCBD contributed to this article.