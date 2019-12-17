Norfolk hosting 2 public hearings on proposed casino project

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two public hearings are being held this week as Norfolk leaders prepare to vote again on the proposed casino project.

The meetings are being held this Monday and Thursday.

December 16: 6 p.m. at Granby High School, 7101 Granby Street

December 19: 6 p.m. at Lake Taylor High School, 1384 Kempsville Road

In September, all council members except Councilwoman Andria McClellan voted to enter into an agreement that would eventually allow the Pamunkey Indian Tribe to buy more than 13 acres of land near Harbor Park for the casino.

However, a group called “Citizens for an Informed Norfolk” has pushed back, saying they are against the way council went about the deal.

The group got enough signatures to force a re-vote over the proposed casino in Norfolk.

Since then, council voted to create a Mayors Committee on Gaming. Eleven people, including two council members, will study gaming and how it could affect the city. Mayor Kenny Alexander said the group may help improve communication with the public.