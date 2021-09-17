North Carolina, other southern states experiencing Verizon outages

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina is one of six states currently impacted by more than 1,200 Verizon outages in the region, according to Verizon’s online map.

As of 7:45 a.m., 1,232 outages have been reported in Charlotte, Columbia, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi. Most are in Georgia and Alabama, the map shows.

Verizon has currently not said what caused the outages or how long it will take for energy to be restored.

A map of ongoing outages can be viewed here.

WSPA contributed to this article.