Parents arrested after child overdoses in NC mountains

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Police Department officials said two people face child abuse charges following an incident involving a child overdose.
According to a police news release, detectives assigned to the Buncombe County Department of Social Services were notified of a child abuse allegation on Oct. 1. The allegations included a young child overdosing on what was suspected to be an opioid, and an investigation was started by detectives.
Following the investigation, detectives arrested the parents of child — Laquanda Lyanda Duncan, 29, and Shabazz Nygel Tucker, 26, both of Asheville — on Oct. 23 at their home in south Asheville.
Both Duncan and Tucker were charged with felony child abuse and later bonded out of the detention center after posting a $30,000 bond.
During Duncan and Tucker’s arrest, detectives had reason to believe that a fugitive from Sept. 18 armed robbery in west Asheville was inside the home. Detectives located Nilson Javier Bonilla, who was hiding inside a storage container inside of a closet in the home.
Bonilla was taken into custody and served with warrants charging him with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to sell a schedule VI substance.
He was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center where he was being held on $150,000 bond.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- NC woman charged with murder after Davison County baby dies following methadone exposure
- 19-year-old killed, 14-year-old injured after shooting in Robeson County
- 2 dead in Alabama naval aircraft crash
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Raleigh police say
- Saturday’s Virtual HBCU Homecoming Celebration is happening via YouTube
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now