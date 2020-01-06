North Myrtle attraction closing temporarily for renovations

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Grand Strand attraction will be shutting its doors temporarily to make way for some improvements.

Alligator Adventure in North Myrtle Beach said on its Facebook page Saturday it will be closed for several weeks ahead of some renovations.

The renovations, according to the post, will be to accommodate future exhibits.

While the closure begins Monday, Alligator Adventures has not yet said when it plans on re-opening.

