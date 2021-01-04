North Myrtle Beach officer who died New Year’s Day honored with portrait

North Myrtle Beach, SC (WBTW) – A portrait has been painted by artist Jonny Castro to honor North Myrtle Beach Police Sergeant Gordon William Best who died while in the line of duty New Year’s Day.

Best was responding to an early morning shots fired call when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet road, striking a utility pole. He left behind a wife and two young children.

It was the first time a North Myrtle Beach police officer had died while on duty, according to Mayor Marilyn Hatley.

Castro also did a portrait in October for fallen Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher.