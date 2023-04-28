NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach seafood restaurant damaged in a two-alarm fire Thursday night will remain closed until further notice while repairs are made.

Preston’s Seafood restaurant posted about the fire on its website.

Photos: North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue

“A grateful thank you to North Myrtle Beach, Horry Co., & other fire & rescue, police depts for the quick response & containing the fire,” the post said.

North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue was dispatched at about 8:30 p.m. to the fire in the 4500 block of Highway 17 South. Crews first noticed a fire along the exterior roof line on the front of the building and quickly began efforts to put out the fire and check for damage inside the restaurant.

Damage was contained to the area where the fire started, and no injuries were reported, NMBFR said.

A North Myrtle Beach city spokesman said the restaurant was open and that there were a few customers and some employees inside when the fire started.

Because some of the area damaged in the fire affected electrical wiring, Santee Cooper pulled the building’s meter until appropriate repairs can be made, NMBFR said.

No information about what caused the fire was immediately available.