Ocean Blvd. shooting that wounded several involved ‘rival gang members’ in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police say a shooting on Ocean Boulevard on Sunday involved “rival gang members.”

“Our ongoing investigation has revealed that the involved individuals have been identified as rival gang members who had an ongoing issue in their home community of Chesterfield County, South Carolina, traveled to Myrtle Beach, and continued their conflict with their reckless acts in our community,” says Cpl. Thomas Vest, with the Myrtle Beach Police Department. “We want to make it clear that this behavior endangered the lives of members of our community and our visitors, and we will not allow it.”

Officers got reports of gunshots in the area of Mr. Joe White Avenue just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. MBPD said officers were able to be on scene within 49 seconds since two had just driven through the intersection. The officers detained three people within 12 minutes of the incident.

People who were hurt in then shooting are being treated at a local hospital for not life-threatening injuries, according to MBPD.

A fourth person was detained shortly after.

The department said its quick response was due to additional teams working, the community calling and giving information and the city camera system.

“This act of reckless violence was committed with no regard for other visitors,” Chief Amy Prock said in the release. “This senseless behavior will not be tolerated and those responsible will be held accountable.”

Officers continue to investigate the incident. The department asks anyone who has information, photos, or videos of the shooting to contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 or by email at pdsocial@cityofmyrtlebeach.com.

“We have a dedicated team of police officers who are committed to the safety of our community, strong law enforcement partnerships, and a network of nearly 1,000 cameras and license plate readers to help us identify violators,” Vest added. “We will use every resource at our disposal to identify every person involved, and they will be held responsible for their criminal actions.”

