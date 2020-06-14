Officer fired, memorial created at gutted Wendy’s after man killed by Atlanta police

ATLANTA (AP/CNN Newsource/WSB) — “It’s terrible. So I just had to pay my respects.”

In the shadows of the rubble of the Atlanta Wendy’s Will Norwood said a prayer.

“You can still smell the smoke. I see hurt, I see anger, I see frustration,” Norwood said.

Marina Grant and several others picked up debris.

“It’s just messed up — for what we thought we had, we don’t,” Grant, a resident of the area, said.

Sunday, a woman was painting a mural of Rayshard Brooks and a crowd gathered outside of Wendy’s where Brooks was killed.

At the scene of the burned building was artwork honoring Brooks along with balloons and flowers for Brooks.

This same parking lot is where Atlanta police confronted 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks late Friday night.

He was asleep and apparently drunk and blocking the drive-thru. There was a struggle.

Police say Brooks took a police Taser from an officer.

An officer shot and killed Brooks while Brooks was running and appeared to be turned around at one point — possibly firing the Taser at the officer while running.

Early Sunday, Atlanta police announced that an officer, Garrett Rolfe, had been fired following the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, 27, on Friday night, and another officer, Devin Brosnan, had been placed on administrative duty.

Atlanta’s police chief resigned Saturday just as protesters blocked University Avenue.

The Wendy’s was set fire and burned into the morning hours. Police are offering a $10,000 reward in the arson.

“Well this is my neighborhood,” Duane Kelly said.

The entire roof of the restaurant has collapsed. Barely anything inside is recognizable.

“People tired, they tired. Not always agreeing with the way they express that anger but at least now people are starting to finally listen,” Kelly said.

