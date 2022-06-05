SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WNCN/AP) – A northern Virginia police officer fatally shot a presumably rabid coyote that had bitten several people over the weekend after the animal also attacked him.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Sunday that the officer had been searching a wooded area for the animal, which had bitten three people and two dogs at Lake Accotink Park a day earlier.

Police said callers reported the coyote was spotted Sunday “biting tires” in the area of Carrleigh Parkway.

On Sunday, while searching an area of the 7900 block of Carrleigh Parkway, an officer was bitten by the coyote, park officials said in a news release.

The officer fired his gun “several times” to end the attack and a coyote was found dead nearby, police said. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

After being closed since Saturday, Lake Accotink Park reopened at 3 p.m.

Everyone who was bitten is expected to make a full recovery.

Authorities suspect the animal was rabid. It will undergo testing.