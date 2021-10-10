Officer killed while working his 1st shift for police department; manhunt nabs suspect

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police officer has been gunned down outside a police station during his first shift with the department.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 26-year-old Officer Dylan Harrison was shot Saturday around 1 a.m. outside the Alamo Police Department by Damien Ferguson, 43.

Harrison lived in Laurens County and is survived by his wife and their 6-month-old son.

“Our sincerest thoughts, prayers, and condolences to the family, friends and co-workers of Officer Dylan Harrison who was killed in the line of duty last night in Alamo,” Telfair County Sheriff Sim Davidson wrote in a Facebook post. “We are sincerely grateful for his service.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Sunday that 43-year-old Damien Anthony Ferguson had been taken into custody after a large manhunt. No other details were released.

Officials have not said what prompted the shooting in Wheeler County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Macon.

“A blue alert is a public safety alert that is issued when a suspect has killed or seriously injured an officer, and hsa not been apprehended and may be a serious threat to the public,” says GBI spokesperson Natalie Ammons said.

The GBI held a press conference Saturday afternoon. The GBI says Harrison was also a full-time Oconee Drug Task Force agent in nearby Dodge County.

Damien Anthony Ferguson Image provided by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

GBI urges anyone with information to call 1-800-597-8477 or submit an online tip.