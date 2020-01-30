Officials: 2 arrested for involvement in Tennessee child sex trafficking ring

MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Maury County Sheriff’s Department officials said two people were arrested after being accused of sexually exploiting children.

They’re looking for more information about Clinton Gransden and Michelle Klen. They’re accused of running a child sexual exploitation ring.

Investigators believe that several children in Middle Tennessee were exploited by Gransden and Klen.

They said images of these criminal acts were distributed electronically and on social media platforms. Some of the victims have yet to be identified.

Gransden and Klen remain in the Maury County Jail.

More headlines from CBS17.com: