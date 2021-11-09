Officials: 2nd-grader was found with loaded gun at Virginia school last month

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Public Schools say police are investigating after a second-grade student brought a loaded gun to school in late October.

According to school officials, the incident happened Oct. 29 at Southwestern Elementary School.

The school sent a message to the Southwestern Elementary School community the same day the incident happened. 10 On Your Side started reaching out to police and school officials last week for more information after hearing about the incident from concerned parents.

In the message, Principal Tiffany Johnson said that morning, students reported to a staff member that a second-grader had brought a weapon to school.

The item was “quickly confiscated” and determined to be a loaded gun. The school involved the school resource officer, who partnered in the investigation.

“In this case, appropriate disciplinary action was taken immediately and the incident has been reported to the Chesapeake Police Department for further investigation,” Johnson said in the message.

Guns are not permitted on school grounds.

The full message to families is included below:

“Good Afternoon, this is Mrs. Tiffany Johnson, principal of Southwestern Elementary School with an important message.

“Parents, this morning students reported to a staff member that a second grade student brought a weapon to school. The item was quickly confiscated and determined to be a loaded gun. We immediately contacted our School Resource Officer who partnered with us in the investigation.

“I first want to remind our students that weapons of any kind are not allowed on school grounds and having one will result in serious consequences. In this case, appropriate disciplinary action was taken immediately and the incident has been reported to the Chesapeake Police Department for further investigation.

“Secondly, I would like to applaud our students who reported this matter to a trusted adult. Today, we are thankful that our message of “see something, say something” was effectively used by our students today.

“Incidents such as this provide us with the opportunity for teachable moments. Please take time to talk with your child about items that are not permitted at school and continue to encourage them to report any safety concerns immediately. By working together, we can all ensure the safety of our students and staff.”

There have been other recent, local cases, of students caught with weapons.

Last week, Hampton Police confirmed a student arrived at Burbank Elementary around 8:45 a.m. with a loaded gun. However, there was no bullet in the chamber.

And a student was reportedly seen with a weapon on the campus of Floyd E. Kellam High School in Virginia Beach a couple weeks ago. The student was taken into custody and is facing charges, police confirmed.