Officials: Florida barn fire kills 250,000 chickens, resulting in $1M loss for farm

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple fire rescue crews have successfully put out several barn fires in Dade City, which killed over 200,000 chickens.
According to Pasco Fire Rescue, crews were called around 12:30 a.m. Thursday regarding a two-alarm fire at Cal-Maine Foods, located at 41040 Simpson Farm Lane.
Officials say three large barns caught fire, which ultimately killed 250,000 chickens. The chickens are valued at $4 each, resulting in a $1 million loss for the farm.
Fire rescue crews from Sumter, Hernando, Polk and Pasco counties were on the scene working to put out the fires. The crews faced several setbacks.
“Some of the equipment is powered by propane so were having… you’ll hear large explosions, those are the propane tanks that are bleving (boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion) at this time,” said Shawn Whited with Pasco Fire Rescue.
Additionally, the nearest fire hydrant is three miles away from the farm.
No information has been released on the possible cause of the fires.
Cal-Maine produces Eggland’s Best eggs and is one of the biggest egg producers in the country.
