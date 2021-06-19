Officials ID 3 who died in bus and SUV head-on crash in SC

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WBTW) – The Georgetown County Coroner has released the names of three people killed Saturday morning when a Williamsburg County transit bus carrying 34 passengers and an SUV collided on Browns Ferry Road in Georgetown County.

Kellen Graves, 42, of Kingstree, Kyle Wilson, 42, of Andrews, and Cedric Reddick, 33, of Kingstree, died in the crash, according to Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Two of the victims were the driver and passenger in a GMC Yukon, while the third person was a passenger on the bus.

The crash happened about 7:15 a.m. near Johnson Road, Cpt. Matt Southern of the South Carolina Highway Patrol said. The highway was reopened about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Southern said the bus was traveling south on Browns Ferry Road at the time of the crash, while the SUV was headed north. SCHP is investigating the crash with assistance from the state Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team, also known as MAIT.