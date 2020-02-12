Neighbors shocked, terrified day after 6-year-old SC girl disappears

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) – State and federal law enforcement agencies have gotten involved in the search for a missing 6-year-old girl from South Carolina.

During an update, Tuesday evening, investigators said they have not found any evidence of an abduction.

As investigators continue their search through Faye Swetlik’s neighborhood, neighbors said it’s been a terrifying and sad 24 hours for them, especially for those with little ones of their own.

“It’s a scary feeling for everyone because you do feel so safe in this neighborhood that you allow your kids to walk down the street or you allow your child to get on the bus by themselves or play outside, and then you don’t see them anymore? So it’s very, very scary for everyone in this neighborhood,” Tammy Wesley, a neighbor, said. “We are here for her mother, her grandmother. We don’t want this to happen to any of our kids in this neighborhood, they are our babies. All of them and we protect each other and look out for each other.”

One neighbor said her son rides the bus every day with Faye. She said she saw Faye get off the bus yesterday around 2:50 p.m. and walk about 30 yards to her front door with her mom.

It was one of the last times she was seen. Authorities said she went missing about an hour later.

Faye Marie Swetlik (Family photo)

“It’s just a scary thought that this could be any one of our kids,” Wesley said.

Tammy Wesley said Churchill heights is a tight-knit community and that it’s always been a safe place. She said her son, who is in third grade, is one of three kids that gets picked up and dropped off at this bus stop with Faye every day.

Wesley said it was difficult explaining to her son what was happening last night and today, and why he wouldn’t see Faye on the bus this morning. She said it’s terrifying as a mother to think that it could have been anyone’s child.

“It was terrible because I grew up in this neighborhood,” Wesley said. “I went to Springdale. I got on a bus in this neighborhood. My kids grew up in this neighborhood, my nieces and nephews. It was a terrible feeling to think that it could have been one of our kids.”

Wesley said she went to pick up her other kids from middle school around 3:25 p.m. At that time she didn’t see anything suspicious in the neighborhood. She said she also doesn’t remember seeing Faye outside when she drove by.

Investigators are still going house to house. For parents like Wesley, she said the last 24 hours has changed her perspective on her son being able to ride his bike down the street or walk to the bus alone.

“My son has gone up and down this street on his bike, walked this neighborhood, and never a thought in my head that this could happen. I would let my kids out in this neighborhood. Churchill heights has had little crime if any, everyone is tightknit, you know who belongs and who doesn’t, so it’s just very shocking.”

She said he’s not allowed to walk to the bus stop here alone anymore or play outside without a parent.

Authorities are asking if you see her or have any tips to call 1-803-205-4444.

