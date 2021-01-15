Officials release joint statement on 2 Virginia police officers charged in Capitol riot

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WFXR) — Rocky Mount Chief of Police Ken Criner, Police Capt. Mark Lovern, and Town Manager James Ervin released a joint statement Thursday afternoon concerning the two officers with the police department who attended the rally in Washington, D.C. and were among those who stormed into the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday, Thomas Robertson and Jacob Fracker were arrested on federal charges stemming from the events that took place at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The joint statement released on Thursday addressed the actions that have been and are being taken by the Rocky Mount Police Department.

First, the Rocky Mount Police Department takes this matter very seriously. The recent events that have taken place at our U.S. Capitol are tragic. We stand with and add our support to those who have denounced the violence and illegal activity that took place that day. Our Town and our Police Department absolutely does not condone illegal or unethical behavior by anyone, including our officers and staff. To the families of those whose lives were taken too soon, and all those shaken by the events over the past week, we are mourning with you and actively working to do our part in helping federal investigators do their jobs. Rocky Mount Chief of Police Ken Criner, Police Capt. Mark Lovern, and Town Manager James Ervin

The release states that, upon learning that the two off-duty Rocky Mount police officers were in the Capitol on Jan. 6, a report was filed by the Rocky Mount Police Department with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to “launch a formal investigation in connection to the protest and riot that occurred and the presence of these individuals.”

Fracker and Robertson have been charged with one count each of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count each of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

We want to affirm that our department has and will continue to follow strict protocols for investigating and responding to allegations of officer misconduct. We understand that this process can seem frustrating from the outside, but we are committed to supporting a professional and thorough investigation to determine the facts. Rocky Mount Chief of Police Ken Criner, Police Capt. Mark Lovern, and Town Manager James Ervin

Officials say that they will update the public about this incident as more information becomes available.

You can read the full statement below: