Officials seek help finding 2 missing teen girls, SC deputies say

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – Deputies in Anderson County are searching for two teen girls they say are runaways.

Officials say 15-year-old Alyssa Williamson and 13-year-old Angel Howard left a home in Central on Saturday. Williamson takes medicines daily that she does not have with her.

Williamson is approximately 5-feet 1-inch tall and 140 pounds with blonde hair. She was last seen wearing dark grey shorts and a light-blue shirt with “Southern Marsh” on the front pocket.

Howard is approximately 5-feet tall and 145 pounds She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing black shorts with elephants on them and a red hoodie.

Anyone who sees either girl or has information on their whereabouts is urged to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at 864-260-4400, referencing ACSO case number 2020-24616.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.