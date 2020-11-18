Oh no! Tractor-trailer full of beer overturns on I-95 in Virginia

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A tractor-trailer carrying beer crashed on I-95 causing traffic delays and lane closures Wednesday morning.
Virginia State Police said the crash happened at 3:19 a.m. A trooper on scene said the driver was reaching for something while traveling in the left lane when he struck the guardrail and ran off the left side of the road.
The driver and a passenger were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
According to the trooper on scene, the driver has been charged with failure to maintain proper control of his vehicle.
The center and left lanes were closed as crews clean up the spillage.
