One dead after fiery crash on I-85 near Atlanta Saturday morning

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – UPDATE: Reports say one person is dead after a fiery wreck on I-85 Saturday morning near Atlanta.

According to the Gwinnett County Police, all I-85 southbound lanes have been reopened. Evacuated drivers stuck in the northbound lanes are being asked to return to their cars in anticipation of lanes opening back up soon.

News 3 will have updates.

_______________________

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews are responding to a major fire on Interstate 85 in Gwinnett County Saturday morning.

The Gwinnett County Police and Georgia 511 tweeted that I-85 northbound and southbound at Jimmy Carter Boulevard in Atlanta is shut down and drivers of vehicles on the roadway are being evacuated. Businesses on the access roads in the area are also being evacuated.

Update: Interstate 85 Southbound @ Jimmy Carter is also shut down. Driver’s are being evacuated from their vehicles as well as businesses on the access roads. — Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) February 1, 2020

According to a report by 11 Alive, GDOT said a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles collided, causing the crash. There is no word on injuries at this time.

🚨ALERT🚨



There is a vehicle fire on I-85 N at Jimmy Carter Blvd.

All lanes are blocked. Do not travel in this direction. Use Buford Hwy as an alternate route. For more information, please continue to check Georgia 511. pic.twitter.com/UAMoEmNkMo — NaviGAtor511 (@511Georgia) February 1, 2020

News 3 will have updates.