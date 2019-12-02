Organs of 9-year-old killed in SC hunting accident saves 3 lives

(WNCN) — A nine-year-old boy died after his father accidentally shot him while hunting.

Colton Williams was out rabbit hunting with his father and a family friend on Thanksgiving when his dad accidentally shot him, according to family members. The group was hunting in Orangeburg County.

Colton was a fourth-grade student at Kelly Edwards Elementary School in Williston.

Colton’s grandfather Vince Furtick posted via Facebook that his organs were donated and saved three lives. His family said his kidneys went to two other children in South Carolina, and his liver saved a child’s life in Virginia.

“Life goes on and in Colton’s case, three lives were saved by his donated kidneys and liver. He was the brightest light in our lives and he will be missed greatly. Again, thank you,” Furtick said in the post.

