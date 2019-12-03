Overturned tractor-trailer dangling over bridge closes Virginia highway

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — All lanes of Route 60 in New Kent County in Virginia were closed in both directions due to an overturned tractor-trailer.

The crash occurred at about 2:50 p.m. on the bridge between White Oak Road and New Kent Highway. All eastbound and westbound lanes were closed in that stretch.

According to Virginia State Police, the dump truck — driven by Andrew Gurley, 20 of Charles City, Virginia — was traveling with the bed of the truck raised. As the truck preceded on Chickahominy River Bridge, it overturned causing the bed of the truck to dangle over the jersey wall.

About 23,000 pounds of agriculture lime was lost, VSP said. There is also some power line damage on the Henrico County side of the bridge.

Gurley was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Charges are pending.

The Department of Environmental Quality and Virginia Dominion Power have been notified. Several law enforcement agencies have also responded to the crash, which remains under investigation.

VDOT says drivers were “strongly encouraged” to use alternate routes until further notice and to expect delays into evening rush hour. Traffic is being redirected at White Oak Road as delays continue.

