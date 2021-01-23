COVID-19 outbreak linked to wrestling tournament, Louisiana officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed an outbreak connected to the Louisiana Classic Wrestling Tournament held at Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on January 15 and 16.

State health officials say they have received more than 20 reports of athletes, staff and attendees testing positive for COVID-19.

Officials say that anyone who attended the tournament either day – Jan. 15 or 16 – should consider themselves exposed to COVID-19 and immediately contact their healthcare provider to get tested even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

They say people who attended the event should monitor for the following COVID- 19 symptoms, which may appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus and also quarantine, or stay home, to prevent further spread: