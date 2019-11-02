Pair attacked woman who walked in on home burglary, police say

Chelsey Elizabeth McGrady (left) and Ayla Elizabeth Thompson in photos from WIAT

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — The Childersburg Police Department has arrested two young women they say burglarized a home and then attacked the homeowners when they returned to the house.

According to police, they received a call Thursday around 8 a.m.

The homeowners say they came home to find Ayla Elizabeth Thompson, 25, and Chelsey Elizabeth McGrady, 23, burglarizing the home, police said.

The two burglars then assaulted the female. The female was taken to a nearby hospital emergency room and then released.

The two suspects were taken into custody later that day and charged with third-degree burglary.

Thompson was also charged with resisting arrest and fleeing or attempting to elude. Additional charges are expected, according to police.

No other information has been released at this time. The investigation is still ongoing.