Paramedic charged with killing wife, father-in-law in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee paramedic has been charged with killing his wife and father-in-law at a home earlier this year.

Clarksville police said Tuesday they had arrested Matthew Konen for the shooting deaths of his wife, Rachel Konen and father-in-law, David Rodgers.

The two were killed the night of Jan. 20 at a residence on Westwood Drive.

Joseph Pleasant, a spokesperson for the Nashville Fire Department, said Matthew Konen has been a paramedic with the department for four years and was hired in March 2017.

In a statement, Pleasant said “when the Nashville Fire Department became aware of the incident in Clarksville involving Paramedic Matthew Konen the NFD re-assigned him to an alternate duty assignment where he was not working with the public nor responding to incidents during the ongoing investigation.”

We are sending a happy Saturday Shout Out to two of our Weekend Warriors Matt Konen and Doyle Walker Medic 2 B shift.#InServiceForLife #NFDProud pic.twitter.com/mvxQ3V5aJP — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) February 8, 2020

“The NFD is aware of the charges against Paramedic Konen,” Pleasant said, adding “we will not be able to comment further.”

No additional information has been released by Clarksville police about the investigation into the murders.

Matthew Konen remains in the Montgomery County jail on two counts of first-degree murder.