PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C. (WBTW) – Deondre Brown was brutally murdered at his residence at 195 Martin Luther King Road.



Brown, 20, was slain in Dec. 2019.

Members of his family will held a news conference this week to address the senseless murder of their loved one.

The Brown family is asking the Georgetown NAACP and other civic organizations to support their efforts in demanding justice for Brown. One man and a juvenile have been charged with killing Brown.

“We will share our concerns that Aiden Zasimovitch was released from jail and allegedly made contact with the younger brother of Deondre Brown,” Carrie Williams said. “We are demanding that Aiden Marshall Zasimovitch be returned to jail until such time of his trial as he has clearly violated the terms of his release.”

The Brown family is also asking for help from the public with legal fees to obtain an attorney.

“He had a heart of gold,” his grandmother, Carrie Williams said.

Georgetown County deputies charged three Waccamaw High School teens with the robbery and shooting; 18-year-old Colby Barnes is charged with strong-armed robbery and possession of crack cocaine and marijuana, 17-year-old Aiden Zasimoritch is charged with armed robbery and murder, and an unidentified 15-year-old is charged in connection to the incident.

“My grandson was a good person, and I want justice for my grandson, I want justice and I’m going to fight for justice because they took away a part of my heart, part of me is gone, so I’m going to fight for justice because I owe him that much,” Williams said.