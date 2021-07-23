‘Peeping Tom’ accused of attacking woman in locker room at Tennessee YMCA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A “peeping Tom” who attacked a member of the East Nashville YMCA while she was inside the women’s locker room told police he did it because “he had never seen a naked girl,” an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police responded the afternoon of July 4 to a random assault at the YMCA on Gallatin Pike near Delmas Avenue.

A warrant states the victim was using the restroom inside the women’s locker room when she opened the door and saw a man standing there.

She said he lunged at her and tried to choke her, so she fought back by kicking, hitting and scratching the man, according to the police report.

When police located the suspect, identified as 19-year-old David Boni, they said he admitted to “purposely going into the women’s locker room with the intent to see unclothed girls without knowledge or consent.”

He added that “he had never seen a naked girl in person” and that going into the women’s locker room “gave him an adrenaline rush.”

Boni was arrested and booked into the Metro jail Thursday night on charges of invasion of privacy/Peeping Tom and assault. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

A booking photo for Boni was not immediately released by law enforcement.