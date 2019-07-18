People in parts of NC report aftershocks from SC earthquake

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte police say multiple residents have called reporting aftershocks from an earthquake in South Carolina Wednesday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers have received multiple 911 calls from the Providence Road area regarding minor aftershocks from the earthquake near Irmo, South Carolina.

The United States Geological Survey reported an earthquake just north of Irmo on Wednesday morning. The magnitude of that earthquake was reported at 2.2, according to USGS officials.

Officials say so far, there have not been any injuries or structural damage to any buildings reported to them.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, this was the second earthquake that was reported in the Palmetto State this month. The first one happened in Fairfield County on July 10. That earthquake measured at a 1.4 in magnitude.

South Carolina is not a stranger to earthquakes. Typically, 10 to 20 earthquakes happen a year in South Carolina and two to five of them are felt.

Most fall into the lower magnitude range that may only be felt by a small number of people under certain conditions.

