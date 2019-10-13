Person drowns in swimming pool at Myrtle Beach ocean-front resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Rescue crews responded to a possible drowning at a Myrtle Beach hotel on Friday afternoon.

Lt. Jonathan Evans with Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue confirms one person was sent to the Grand Strand Regional with unknown injuries.

The incident happened at 2304 N. Ocean Boulevard, which is the address for the Boardwalk Beach Resort, according to Evans.

According to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler, that person later died at the hospital.

The person died from drowning and the death has been ruled as accidental. Myrtle Beach Police are investigating the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES: